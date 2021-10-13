Mirova Purchases 1,489 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mirova raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.89.

SHW stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

