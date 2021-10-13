Mirova Buys 10,103 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mirova increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in CSX were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 199.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

CSX stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

