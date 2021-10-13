Mirova Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mirova raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 110,300.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $35.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,497.14. 9,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,786.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,594.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,192.14 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29,225.00 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,911.22.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

