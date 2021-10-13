Mint Club (MINT) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $58,869.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

