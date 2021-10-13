Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,899. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

