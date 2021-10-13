MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

MTG opened at $15.87 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 396,828 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

