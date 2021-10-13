Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 5,100 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $70,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $82,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $353,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

