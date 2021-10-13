Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.01. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $2,699,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

