Medicalchain Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $42,064.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00069647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00119405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,980.72 or 1.00042551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.50 or 0.06144167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

