Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.34. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTL. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

