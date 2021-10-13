McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend by 58.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.