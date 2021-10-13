MCDEX (MCB) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.50 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One MCDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on exchanges. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00213691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00094284 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.