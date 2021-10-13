Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,107,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $3,764,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Matador Resources by 95.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTDR opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.