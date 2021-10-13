Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179,745 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.30.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

