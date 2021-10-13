Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 45,683 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,683 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.