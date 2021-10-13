Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,824,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 14.08% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,578,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,787,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $11,500,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.