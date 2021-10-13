Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $23.18 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 184.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,369 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

