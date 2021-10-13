Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,669 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $38,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $851,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $299,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 17.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1,148.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

