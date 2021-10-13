Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $34,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.90.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

