Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $34,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.56.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.90.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
