Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,830 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $20,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after buying an additional 476,343 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $593,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at $4,948,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Outset Medical by 13.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,168. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

