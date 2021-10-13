Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 30,970 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,339,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.