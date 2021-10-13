Martin P. Klein Sells 2,200 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ATH opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 535.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

