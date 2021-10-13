Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.92.

Shares of MLM opened at $349.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.70 and a 52-week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

