Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MARS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

MARS stock opened at GBX 73.70 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 40.87 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.56. The firm has a market cap of £486.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.52.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

