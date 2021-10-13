Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAKSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

