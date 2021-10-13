MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of MarketAxess worth $205,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in MarketAxess by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in MarketAxess by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in MarketAxess by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 151.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $397.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.51 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

