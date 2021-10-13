Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post sales of $199.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the lowest is $193.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $764.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

