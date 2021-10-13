MAP Protocol Market Cap Reaches $25.88 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.88 million and approximately $602,446.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00063248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00117347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00074985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,529.11 or 0.99626472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.26 or 0.06203255 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

