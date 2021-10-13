MakiSwap Hits Market Cap of $13.67 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $13.67 million and $1.31 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00116979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,485.23 or 0.99956434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.72 or 0.06193189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

