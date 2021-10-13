Magna International (TSE:MG) Downgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

Barclays lowered shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$87.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from C$92.00 to C$83.00 and set a market perfom rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.10.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.72. Magna International has a one year low of C$65.92 and a one year high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$31.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 10.7100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Magna International’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

