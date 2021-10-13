Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.12

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

