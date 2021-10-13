Lumina Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

DIDI traded down 0.14 on Wednesday, hitting 8.31. 243,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,755,406. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.16 and a 12 month high of 18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of 8.36.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.