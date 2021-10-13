Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $384.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.71. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

