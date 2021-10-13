LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,165 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $62,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS:ITA opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.