LPL Financial LLC Sells 88,844 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $47,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

