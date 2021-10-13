LPL Financial LLC Sells 62,009 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,009 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $54,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $126.30.

