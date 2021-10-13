LPL Financial LLC Sells 289,884 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $54,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,266,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,422,000 after buying an additional 94,060 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 281,196 shares during the period.

SHV opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

