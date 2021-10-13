LPL Financial LLC Sells 17,264 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,264 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $50,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,381,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $407.74 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.94.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

