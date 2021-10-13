LPL Financial LLC Purchases 21,513 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $58,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.83.

