Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.