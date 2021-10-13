Loki Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,369.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.71 or 0.06147404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00306552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.54 or 0.01024144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00091556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.44 or 0.00474883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00347520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00297670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

