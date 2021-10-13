Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.90. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 38.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.