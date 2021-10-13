Lodge Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. Kraton comprises about 1.6% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,046,000 after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 118.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 811,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 141.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 295,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE KRA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 13,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,683. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

