Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $719,626.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,614,769 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.