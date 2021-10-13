Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.00

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$92.00 and last traded at C$91.36, with a volume of 209745 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.96.

L has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$87.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.17. The firm has a market cap of C$31.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

