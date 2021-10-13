Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Livent stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

