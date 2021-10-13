Litecoin Price Tops $173.47 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Litecoin has a market cap of $11.92 billion and approximately $2.95 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $173.47 or 0.00308379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,737,270 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

