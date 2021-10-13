Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Shares Down 2.9%

Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 82,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 364,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Lions Bay Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMNGF)

BioVaxys Technology Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the North American assets which include the Fish Lake Valley property. The company was founded on April 25, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

