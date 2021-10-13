Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,472 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61.

