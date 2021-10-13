Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,597,000 after buying an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,002,223,000 after buying an additional 1,091,809 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.05, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.12 and a 200 day moving average of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 792,178 shares of company stock valued at $204,135,919. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.